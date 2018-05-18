TS EAMCET 2018: Result Expected Soon; Important Points For Students TS EAMCET 2018 results are expected soon. JNTU, Hyderabad which conducted the exam on behalf of TSCHE has already released the preliminary answer key.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS EAMCET 2018: Result Expected Soon; Important Points To Keep In Mind New Delhi: TS EAMCET 2018 results are expected soon. JNTU, Hyderabad which conducted the exam on behalf of TSCHE has already released the



TS EAMCET 2018: Important Things To Know



This year, as per reports, total 220990 students applied for TS EAMCET. Out of these, 73078 applied in the medical group and 147912 applied in the engineering group.



Students who were from a board other than TS/AP Inter had to download a Marks Declaration form at the time of



However, not all boards had declared the class 12 results by the time the hall ticket was released and hence some students may not be issued a rank card after the result is declared. Also, students from the



TSCHE will notify counselling schedule soon after result declaration. The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET - 2018 would be released in the Information Booklet for Counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education.



Click here for more



TS EAMCET 2018 results are expected soon. JNTU, Hyderabad which conducted the exam on behalf of TSCHE has already released the preliminary answer key . The last date to submit objection on answer key was May 10, 2018. The result will be released after resolving all the objections received over the master question paper and preliminary answer key. TS EAMCET is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineer, agriculture and medical (pharmacy, veterinary etc.) programmes.This year, as per reports, total 220990 students applied for TS EAMCET. Out of these, 73078 applied in the medical group and 147912 applied in the engineering group.Students who were from a board other than TS/AP Inter had to download a Marks Declaration form at the time of hall ticket download and submit it with attested photo copies of the marks memos of the qualifying examination.However, not all boards had declared the class 12 results by the time the hall ticket was released and hence some students may not be issued a rank card after the result is declared. Also, students from the CBSE board are still awaiting their result . All such students would need to submit the SM form for declaration of marks. TSCHE will notify counselling schedule soon after result declaration. The list of institutions for allotment of candidates with intake in each discipline and category, as per reservations through TS EAMCET - 2018 would be released in the Information Booklet for Counseling in due course by the State Council of Higher Education.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter