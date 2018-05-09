TS EAMCET 2018: Master Question Paper, Preliminary Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till May 10

Students must check the answer key as the result will be prepared on the basis of answer key and hence it is important to raise objections if any.
How to check TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Key?
Step one: Go to official TS EAMCET website: www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step two: Click on the Question Paper and Preliminary Answer Key link.
Step three: In the next window, click on the respective question paper/answer key link.
Step four: It will open in pdf format. Download the question paper/answer key.
CommentsFor the purpose of raising objection, students can use only the master question paper. Students can follow the steps given above to raise objection, but instead of clicking on the answer key link, they would need to click on the link provided to raise objections.
TS EAMCET 2018: last date to raise objections is May 10.
The result will be announced after TSCHE has resolved all the objections submitted by the student.