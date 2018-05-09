TS EAMCET 2018: Master Question Paper, Preliminary Answer Key Released; Raise Objection Till May 10 TS EAMCET 2018 Master question paper and preliminary answer key released. Raise objection till May 10.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS EAMCET 2018: Master Question Paper, Preliminary Answer Key Released New Delhi: The preliminary answer key and question paper for the TS EAMCET exam conducted from May 2 to May 7 is now available on the official website. The question paper and preliminary key has been released for both Engineering and Medical and Agriculture groups. Students who appeared for the exam can download the preliminary key and go through it. In case of any objection, they would need to submit their objection by May 10 through the link available on the official website.



Students must check the answer key as the result will be prepared on the basis of answer key and hence it is important to raise objections if any.



How to check TS EAMCET 2018 Answer Key?



Step one: Go to official TS EAMCET website: www.eamcet.tsche.ac.in



Step two: Click on the Question Paper and Preliminary Answer Key link.



Step three: In the next window, click on the respective question paper/answer key link.



Step four: It will open in pdf format. Download the question paper/answer key.



For the purpose of raising objection, students can use only the master question paper. Students can follow the steps given above to raise objection, but instead of clicking on the answer key link, they would need to click on the link provided to raise objections.





The result will be announced after TSCHE has resolved all the objections submitted by the student.



