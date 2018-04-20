TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Is How To Download

TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket on the official website of the common entrance exam, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: April 20, 2018 22:36 IST
14 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Is How To Download

TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket is available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket: TSCHE has released the TSEAMCET 2018 hall ticket on the official website of the common entrance exam held as a Computer Based Test (CBT). TS EAMCET or Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET hall tickets are available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. The common entrance exam will begin on May 2 and will end on May 7.

Agriculture and medical entrance examinations will be held on May 2 and 3, while Engineering entrance examinations will be held on May 4, 5 and 7.

Questions in TS EAMCET will be displayed at a time in English and Telugu languages and questions in Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections.

This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2018-2019.
 

TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download


Follow these steps to download your TS EAMCET 2018 admit card or hall ticket :

Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2018, http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Hall Ticket link given on the homepage

Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Click on 'Get HallTicket' link given there

Comments
Step 6: From next page, download your TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket

Click here for more Education News

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

TS EAMCET hall ticketTS EAMCET

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL 2018Live cricket ScoreIPL Points TableIPL ScheduleMaya KodnaniHonor 10Huawei P20

................................ Advertisement ................................