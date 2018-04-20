TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Is How To Download

Agriculture and medical entrance examinations will be held on May 2 and 3, while Engineering entrance examinations will be held on May 4, 5 and 7.
Questions in TS EAMCET will be displayed at a time in English and Telugu languages and questions in Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections.
This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2018-2019.
TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download
Follow these steps to download your TS EAMCET 2018 admit card or hall ticket :
Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2018, http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Hall Ticket link given on the homepage
Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth
Step 5: Click on 'Get HallTicket' link given there
Comments
Click here for more Education News