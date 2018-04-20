TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket Released @ Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Here Is How To Download TSCHE has released the TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket on the official website of the common entrance exam, eamcet.tsche.ac.in.

14 Shares EMAIL PRINT TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket is available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in. TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket: TSCHE has released the TSEAMCET 2018 hall ticket on the official website of the common entrance exam held as a Computer Based Test (CBT). TS EAMCET or Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET hall tickets are available on the official website,



Agriculture and medical entrance examinations will be held on May 2 and 3, while Engineering entrance examinations will be held on May 4, 5 and 7.



Questions in



This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2018-2019.

TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket: How to download

Follow these steps to download your TS EAMCET 2018 admit card or hall ticket :



Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2018, http://eamcet.tsche.ac.in



Step 2: Click on the Hall Ticket link given on the homepage



Step 3: Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth



Step 5: Click on 'Get HallTicket' link given there



Step 6: From next page, download your TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticket



Click here for more



TSCHE has released the TSEAMCET 2018 hall ticket on the official website of the common entrance exam held as a Computer Based Test (CBT). TS EAMCET or Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) is conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). TS EAMCET hall tickets are available on the official website, eamcet.tsche.ac.in . The common entrance exam will begin on May 2 and will end on May 7.Agriculture and medical entrance examinations will be held on May 2 and 3, while Engineering entrance examinations will be held on May 4, 5 and 7.Questions in TS EAMCET will be displayed at a time in English and Telugu languages and questions in Mathematics/ Biology, Physics and Chemistry will be displayed in different sections.This examination is the prerequisite for admission into various professional courses offered in University/ Private Colleges in the state of Telangana for the academic year 2018-2019.Follow these steps to download your TS EAMCET 2018 admit card or hall ticket :Step 1: Go to the official website of TS EAMCET 2018, http://eamcet.tsche.ac.inStep 2: Click on the Hall Ticket link given on the homepageStep 3: Enter registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birthStep 5: Click on 'Get HallTicket' link given there Step 6: From next page, download your TS EAMCET 2018 hall ticketClick here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter