TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Today At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2018 Hall tickets will be released today. The exam will begin on May 2 and end on May 7. TS EAMCET will be conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering, pharmacy, and agriculture courses offered at institutes and universities in Telangana state. The hall tickets will be made available today on the official website and students will be able to download the hall tickets till May 1, 2018. Candidates who have not registered for the exam yet will be able to do so with a late fine of Rs. 5000 till April 24, 2018.



The examination for agriculture and pharmacy courses will be conducted on May 2 and May 3. The examination for Engineering courses will be conducted on May 4, May 5, and May 7.



The link to download TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Tickets is expected to be activated by the evening today. Candidates would need their registration number and password to download their hall tickets.



This year the TS EAMCET 2018 exam is being conducted earlier than last year. Last year the exams began on May 12.



After the exam is over, the conducting authority will release the preliminary answer key. Candidates will also be allowed to submit their objection on the answer key. The final result will be released after going through the objections.



