TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Tomorrow At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in; Exam To Start On May 1 TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket will be released on the official website tomorrow.

Share EMAIL PRINT TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket To Release Tomorrow At Eamcet.tsche.ac.in New Delhi: TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket will be released on the official website on April 20, 2018. The hall tickets will be released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The hall ticket will be available for download starting tomorrow and will be available till May 1, 218. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do so till April 24, 2018 with late fee of Rs. 5000 and till April 28, 2018 with late fee of Rs. 10000.



Candidates would need to retain their hall tickets not just for the exam but also for counselling purposes. Candidates must also be careful that the hall ticket is not tampered with as it will lead to disqualification of the candidate.



TS EAMCET 2018



TS EAMCET 2018 will be conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates who wish to get admission in professional courses in universities and institutes in the state of Telangana must appear in the exam.



From this year onward, the exam will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and there will be total 160 questions comprising 80 questions from Biology/Engineering, and 40 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.



Click here for more



TS EAMCET 2018 Hall Ticket will be released on the official website on April 20, 2018. The hall tickets will be released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The hall ticket will be available for download starting tomorrow and will be available till May 1, 218. Candidates who have not yet registered for the exam can do so till April 24, 2018 with late fee of Rs. 5000 and till April 28, 2018 with late fee of Rs. 10000.Candidates would need to retain their hall tickets not just for the exam but also for counselling purposes. Candidates must also be careful that the hall ticket is not tampered with as it will lead to disqualification of the candidate.TS EAMCET 2018 will be conducted for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses. The exam is being conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH). Candidates who wish to get admission in professional courses in universities and institutes in the state of Telangana must appear in the exam. From this year onward, the exam will be conducted in online mode. The exam will be of 3 hours duration and there will be total 160 questions comprising 80 questions from Biology/Engineering, and 40 questions each from Physics and Chemistry.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter