TS ICET Results 2019 Soon, Here's How To Download Your Scores

TS ICET results: Kakatiya University will release the TS ICET results today. Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education or TSCHE, Hyderabad conducted the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test 2019 or TSICET 2019 on May 23 and 24 for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A. courses of all the universities in Telangana State and their affiliated colleges for the academic year 2019-20. TS ICET results will be released on the official website. The TS ICET results will be available on the website: icet.tsche.ac.in. The results are also expected to be released on private results portal, manabadi.com.

"Declaration of Result - TSICET 2019 on 14th June, 2019 (Friday) (sic)," says a notification published on the official website of TS ICET 2019.

This TS ICET test is conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal. Kakatiya University has successfully conducted ICET in 2005, 2006, 2012, 2013, 2014 and TS ICET - 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

TS ICET results 2019: How to check

Candidates who are searching for TS ICET 2019 results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One : Go to the official website of TS ICET hosted by TSCHE, icet.tsche.ac.in

Step Two : Click on the TS ICET results link given on the homepage

Step Three : Enter your registration details

Step Four : Submit the registration details

Step Five : Download your TS ICET results from next page.

After result declaration the process of counselling will begin. Counselling will be done on the basis of merit in the examination. The counselling schedule will be notified by competent authority in due time.

The marks would be normalized since the exam was conducted in multiple sessions and each session had a different question paper. Normalization process is applied to account for the variation in the difficulty levels of question paper of the same subject.

"The normalization process brings all the candidates across all sessions on a comparative scale. Due to this process, the marks of the easy session may be reduced marginally and marks of hard session may increase marginally on the global scale," says the exam conducting body.

