Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test 2026: Notification Released, Registration Starts Feb 12

TS ICET 2026 Notification: Mahatma Gandhi University, Nalgonda, has released the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2026 notification. Registrations will begin on February 12. Students aspiring to take admission into MBA and MCA programmes across Telangana can check and download the detailed notification from the official website of the council - icet.tgche.ac.in. The last date to register is March 16, 2026.

The examination will comprise three sections, which will test the candidate's Analytical Ability, Mathematical Ability, and Communication Ability. Candidates will need to score 50 out of 200 marks (25 per cent) to clear the test.

The university has made mock tests available on its official website for candidates to prepare well for the ICET.

Eligibility for TS ICET 2026

For admission to MBA programmes, candidates should have passed a Bachelor's Degree of a minimum 3-year duration (B.A/ B.Com/ B.Sc/ BBA/ BBM/ BCA/ BE/ B.Tech./ B.Pharmacy/ any 3 or 4 year degree except Oriental Languages).

For admission to the Master of Computer Applications (MCA), candidates must have passed BCA/ B.Sc/ B.Com/ B.A with Mathematics at the 10+2 level or at the graduation level.

Unreserved candidates must have scored 50 per cent in their qualifying degree. Reserved category candidates need 45 per cent marks to be eligible for the test.

Aspirants appearing for the examination must reach the centre before it starts, and those indulging in impersonation may be punished with imprisonment of 3 to 7 years, with or without a penalty ranging between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 20,000.