Top Universities To Pursue Electrical And Electronic Engineering From Abroad

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators.

Top Universities To Pursue Electrical And Electronic Engineering From Abroad
New Delhi:

Students who are aspiring to pursue Electrical and Electronic Engineering from a foreign university can refer to the list of top ranking universities in this subject as per THE World University Rankings 2024.

The listing is based on the new WUR 3.0 methodology, which includes 18 carefully calibrated performance indicators that measure an institution's performance across five areas: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry, and international outlook.

Here is the list of top 25 universities across world for pursuing a courses in Electrical and Electronic Engineering: 

  1. University of Oxford
  2. Stanford University
  3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology
  4. Harvard University
  5. University of Cambridge
  6. Princeton University
  7. California Institute of Technology
  8. Imperial College London
  9. University of California, Berkeley
  10. Yale University
  11. ETH Zurich
  12. Tsinghua University
  13. Peking University
  14. Johns Hopkins University
  15. University of Pennsylvania
  16. Columbia University
  17. University of California, Los Angeles
  18. National University of Singapore
  19. Cornell University
  20. University of Toronto
  21. UCL
  22. University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
  23. Carnegie Mellon University
  24. University of Washington
  25. Duke University

.