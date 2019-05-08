Tamil Nadu 11th Results Announced, 95% Pass

Tamil Nadu 11th results can be checked from the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Tamil Nadu Class 11 result 2019 has been declared. The TN 11th result was announced by the School Education department officials and is also available on the official website for students to check. The TN 11th result was released on the website at 9:30 am. TN DGE has released the 12th and 10th results recently. 95% have cleared the Tamil Nadu class 11th board exam. The performance has improved by 3.7%. The pass percentage among female students is 96.50%. 93.3% of the boys have qualified the exam this year.

Tamil Nadu 11th Results Announced; Direct Link Here

A total of 2634 schools in Tamil Nadu have registered 100% performance in the class 11th board exam, the result of which was announced today.

TN 11th results 2019: How to check Tamil Nadu Class 11 Result

Follow the steps given here to download your TN 11th result 2019:

Step one: Go to official Tamil nadu results portal: www.tnresults.nic.in.

Step two: Click on the result link.

Step three: Enter required details.

Step four: Submit and view your result.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.