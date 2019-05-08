Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary +1 Exam Result: Live Update

Students can download the +1 result at tnresults.nic.in.

Education | Updated: May 08, 2019 07:44 IST
TN +1 result will be released at 9.30 am.

New Delhi: 

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will release the higher secondary exam +1 result today. The result will be officially announced at 9.30 am. Students can download the online mark statement at tnresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth. Original mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the TN +1 result will be issued by the schools, immediately after the results are out. Meanwhile, higher secondary +2 and SSLC class 10 results have been declared in Tamil Nadu students in which the pass percentages are 91.3% and 95.2% respectively. This year the DGE Tamil Nadu is releasing the +1 result 23 days earlier than it was declared last year.


May 08, 2019
07:34 (IST)
Online Mark Sheet Of Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result
Students can retain a photocopy of the online mark statement obtained. However it can't be used as an original document. Original mark sheet, pass certificate and supporting documents related to the TN +1 result will be issued by the respective schools, soon after the results are declared.
May 08, 2019
07:24 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result: How To Check
Students need to login at the official result portal tnresults.nic.in using their roll number and date of birth. Updates on the +1 result will also be available on dge.tn.gov.in portal. 
May 08, 2019
07:13 (IST)
Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result Time
Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the class 11th or the +1 result at 9.30 am today. 
