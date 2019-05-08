Tamil Nadu Higher Secondary +1 Exam Result: Live Update

TN +1 result will be released at 9.30 am.

Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu will release the higher secondary exam +1 result today. The result will be officially announced at 9.30 am. Students can download the online mark statement at tnresults.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth. Original mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the TN +1 result will be issued by the schools, immediately after the results are out. Meanwhile, higher secondary +2 and SSLC class 10 results have been declared in Tamil Nadu students in which the pass percentages are 91.3% and 95.2% respectively. This year the DGE Tamil Nadu is releasing the +1 result 23 days earlier than it was declared last year.