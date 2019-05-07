Tamil Nadu +1 Result Tomorrow

Tamil Nadu TN +1 Result Date, Time Confirmed

Tamil Nadu TN +1 result will be released on May 8. Days after declaring the +2 and SSLC results, Directorate of Government Examinations Tamil Nadu (DGE TN) will release the +1 results tomorrow at 9.30 am. The first year higher secondary examination result otherwise known as the +1 result will be available on the official result portal tnresults.nic.in and dge.tn.nic.in. This year the DGE Tamil Nadu is releasing the +1 result 23 days earlier than it was declared last year.

Students can download the result using their registration number and date of birth. Original mark sheet and pass certificate supporting the TN +1 result will be issued by the schools, immediately after the results are out.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu students have given a better performance this year in +2 and SSLC result. While the pass percentage in +2 result is 91.3%, it is 95.2% in class 10 or the SSLC exam, this year.

Tamil Nadu TN +1 result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Tamil Nadu +1 results:

Step 1 - Visit any of the link provided above

Step 2 - Click on the TN +1 result link provided there

Step 3 - On next page open, enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Download your TN +1 result 2019 from next page

