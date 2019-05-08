Tamil Nadu 11th Results Announced; Direct Link Here

TN 11th results have been released on the official results website, tnresults.nic.in.

TN 11th result 2019: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations or TN DGE has released the TN Class 11th results for the annual examinations held in March today. The Tamil Nadu 11th results have been declared today at 9.30 am. After the official declaration, the Tamil Nadu Class 11 results have been uploaded on websites hosted by TN DGE and NIC (National Informatics Centre). The TN 11th results can be accessed from the official websites after entering the examination registration details of the students. According to reports more than 8 lakh students are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Class 11 results. TN 11th results will be released on the official results website, tnresults.nic.in. TN DGE had released TN SSLC and TN Plus Two results last month.

TN DGE has made various facilities to release the results.

Apart from official websites, TN results will be available on an app hosted by NIC and also through SMS service (which will be provided for candidates who had registered their mobile numbers with TN DGE; and SMS with the TN 11th results will be sent to the registered numbers).

TN 11th result 2019: Direct links

The TN 11th results will be released on the following links:

TN 11th result 2019: How to download

Follow the steps given here to download your Tamil Nadu 11th results:

Step 1 - Visit any of the link provided above

Step 2 - Click on the TN 11th result link provided there

Step 3 - On next page open, enter your exam registration details

Step 4 - Download your TN 11th result 2019 from next page

