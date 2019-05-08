Fearing Another Failure In Class 10 Exams, Gujarat Girl Commits Suicide

The girl, 17, had failed to clear the Class X exams two times earlier. (Representational image)

A teenage girl allegedly committed suicide in Udhna, Surat as she feared she would fail her Class X board exams once again, police said Tuesday.

The girl, 17, had failed to clear the Class X exams two times earlier and anticipation of failure once again was causing her distress, an official said.

"She hanged herself in her home on Monday night. She left a suicide note in Hindi in which she stated that she was fed up with life as she had failed in the exams two times," he said.

In the suicide note, she wrote, "I am fed up with my life. I have failed twice in the exam. Mummy and Papayou are very nice. You love me a lot. But I am sorry that I could not prove to be your good daughter".

