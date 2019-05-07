MBOSE HSSLC Result 2019 Soon; Details Here

MBOSE HSSLC result 2019 will be announced on the official website, mbose.in.

Meghalaya Class 12th results will be out soon on the official website of the Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education or MBOSE. The MOBSE Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) results will be announced on mbose.in. The results will be declared on May 8, according to a source close to the MBOSE board. The source informed NDTV that the MBOSE HSSLC Science, Commerce and Vocational results will be released on the official website on May 8. Last year, MBOSE released the results for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams on May 10.

MBOSE 12th result 2019: Where to check

MBOSE 12th result 2019 will be announced tomorrow on the official website of the Board, mbose.in. Students can also check the results at third party websites like examresults.net.

MBOSE 12th result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your MBOSE 12th results:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the MBOSE., mbose.in

Step 2: Click on the results link given on the homepage

Step 3: On next page click on the results link of your stream

Step 4: On next page, enter your registration details

Step 5: Click submit and check your results from next page

The MBOSE results link provided on the results page will be like this:

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Science), 2019

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Commerce), 2019

Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (Vocational) 2019

Along with the results, MBOSE will also be releasing the abstract of results, first-ten candidates in order of merit, highest marks subject wise and link for downloading certificate.

MBOSE 12th result 2019: SMS service

MBOSE results are also available through SMS. A link has been provided on the results page of the MBOSE to avail this facility (note this: When NDTV checked last, this link was not working properly).

