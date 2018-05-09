MBOSE HSSLC Result 2018 For Science, Commerce, Vocational Streams Tomorrow The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the HSSLC exam result for Science, Commerce and Vocational streams tomorrow.

The result will be declared at 10:00 am and result booklets will be available at the Board office in Shillong/Tura and Jowai MBOSE Cell after declaration.



Students who appeared for the board exam can check their result from the following websites: www.megresults.nic.in, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.results.net/meghalaya, www.examresults.net/meghalaya etc.



The HSSLC exam was conducted from March 6 to March 29. More than 29 thousand students are said to have appeared for the HSSLC exam in Meghalaya this year. The number of female students is more than male students. For SSLC exam, more than 50 thousand students are said to have appeared for the exam.



Last year in Science stream, Lawanaibok Kharphuli of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong had emerged as the topper with 468 marks while for commerce stream Kavita Joshi of Seven Set Annexe Higher Secondary School, Shillong was the topper with 451 marks.



Click here for more



