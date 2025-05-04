MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: Meghalaya Board Class 12 Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Direct Link

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the Class 12 or Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) 2025 results on May 5, 2025, during office hours. The results will be released for all streams - Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational.

According to the official notice, "The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Examination 2025, conducted by the Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura, will be announced on 5th May 2025. The complete result booklet(s) will be available for download from the official MBOSE website - www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results at the MBOSE offices in Tura or Shillong."

Once released, students can check their results on the official websites - mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. The results will also be hosted by NDTV Education at ndtv.com/education/results. Students must enter their roll number as mentioned on their admit card to access the result online.

How to Check MBOSE Class 12 Result 2025

Step 1. Visit the official website - mbose.in

Step 2. Click on the link "MBOSE Class 12 Board Result 2025"

Step 3. Enter the required credentials and submit

Step 4. Your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download and print it for future reference

Exam Dates and Marksheet Details

The MBOSE Class 12 theory exams were held from February 18 to March 19, while the practical exams took place from February 4 to 14, 2025. The digital marksheet will include the student's name, roll number, date of birth, subject-wise scores, and grades. Original marksheets can be collected from schools a few days after the result is announced.

Last Year's Performance Overview

In 2024, the Science stream recorded an 85.24% pass rate, and the Commerce stream saw 80.26%.

Science topper: Sohan Bhattacharjee (Laban Bengalee Boys' Higher Secondary School, Shillong) - 483 marks

Commerce topper: Ferry Filarisha Wann (St. Mary's Higher Secondary School, Shillong) - 472 marks

While Science, Commerce, and Vocational results were released on May 8, the Arts stream results were announced later on May 24. The Class 12 exams were conducted between March 1 and March 27, 2024.