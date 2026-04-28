Telangana SSC Result 2026: Websites To Check Class 10 Marks Memo

Telangana SSC Result 2026: The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana, is all set to declare the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results 2026 tomorrow, April 29, as confirmed by the board. The Telangana board conducted the Class 10 exams from March 14 to April 16, 2026. TS SSC students can also check their scorecards from the NDTV Education Portal, to avoid heavy traffic on the board's website.

In a press release dated April 28, the board has announced that the SSC March 2026 examination results will be declared at 2 pm in Hyderabad. The board officials will announce the results at the Godavari Auditorium, SCERT campus, in Basheerbagh.

Official Websites To Check Marks Memo

TS SSC students will be able to download their Class 10 marksheets from the following official websites of the board:

bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

schooledu.telangana.gov.in

Soon after the press conference, the marks memo of TS SSC 2026 candidates will be uploaded on the above mentioned portals.

Alternate Ways To Download Scorecard

With serves often crashing on result day, students can move to alternate ways to view their TS SSC 2026 marks memo.

Telangana board Class 10 results can be fetched through the MeeSeva Whatsapp facility. Students can send a 'Hi' message to 8096958096 to get their scorecards by providing the required details. Candidates facing internet issues during peak traffic can get their marks memo over an SMS. TS SSC students can type TS10 <Roll Number> and send it to 56263. Telangana Class 10 candidates can also visit the NDTV Education Portal to download their scorecards directly.

Last year, the Telangana board SSC results were announced on April 30.