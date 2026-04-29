Telangana SSC Result 2026 To Be Declared Today At 2 PM, Check Direct Link And Official Websites

The Telangana Board is set to announce the TS SSC Result 2026 today, April 29, at 2 PM. Students who appeared for the Telangana Class 10 board exams will be able to access their results online through official websites or NDTV Education portal once the link is activated.

The declaration of the TS SSC Result 2026 is an important academic update for students seeking admission to Inter courses. Candidates are advised to keep their hall ticket numbers ready to avoid delays.

TS SSC Result 2026 Date and Time

As per the official schedule, the TS SSC Result 2026 will be declared on April 29, 2026 at 2 PM. The result announcement programme will take place at Godavari Auditorium in Hyderabad. Senior education department officials are expected to attend the event.

Over 5.28 lakh students appeared for the Telangana SSC Public Examinations conducted from March 14 to April 16 across the state.

How to Check TS 10th Result 2026 on NDTV?

Visit the NDTV Education result portal, https://www.ndtv.com/education/results.

Look for the tab "Telangana Board Exam Results 2026,"

Click on the link for Telangana Board Class 10 Exam Results 2026

Fill in all the details required and submit.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marks memo for future reference.

Official Websites to Check Telangana SSC Result 2026

results.bse.telangana.gov.in

bse.telangana.gov.in

school.edu.telangana.gov.in

results.bsetelangana.org

How to Check TS SSC Result 2026 Online?

Visit any official Telangana Board result website.

Click on the TS SSC Result 2026 link.

Enter the hall ticket number.

Submit the details.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the provisional marks memo for future use.

Students can also check results through the MeeSeva WhatsApp service on 8096958096.

Previous Year Performance

In 2025, the Telangana SSC results were announced on April 30 at 2:15 PM. The overall pass percentage stood at 92.78%. Girls recorded 94.26%, while boys secured 91.32%.