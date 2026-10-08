Struggling With English? 7 Simple Ways To Improve Your Language Skills Quickly

Is your English test approaching, and do you feel you are not fully prepared? If you do not have much time left, becoming fluent overnight may be challenging. However, you can still improve the English skills you already have with focused practice.

Quacquarelli Symonds (QS), a leading global higher education company, has shared seven ways to improve English language skills.

1. Watch Something In English

QS advises students to watch content in English and pay attention not just to what is being said but also to how people speak.

Students should look out for:

Informal phrases

New expressions

How people explain ideas

2. Read Beyond Your Study Material

Students should also spend some time reading English-language news and magazines or watching documentaries.

This can help improve:

Vocabulary

Spelling

Understanding of how words are used

These activities can also help students become more comfortable reading English at speed.

3. Keep A Vocabulary List

Students should maintain a vocabulary list and write down useful words or phrases they come across.

They can add:

A synonym

A phrase in which the word is commonly used

Their own example sentence

Knowing what a word means is important, but understanding how to use it correctly is even more important.

4. Keep Speaking

To become more fluent and confident in English, students should start speaking and keep practising.

QS notes that while reading and listening are useful, actively using English is equally important.

Students can try to:

Speak with a friend

Join an English conversation group

Record themselves

Talk to themselves in English

It may feel awkward at first, but speaking regularly can help students identify mistakes they may not notice when practising silently.

5. Practise Under Pressure

Students may feel that they know English well, but struggle to use it effectively under pressure.

To prepare for such situations, they should practise with:

Timed questions

Sample tasks

Speaking prompts

Exam-style writing

Students should also become familiar with the test format so they do not spend valuable time figuring out what they are required to do during the exam.

6. Stay Curious About The Language

Students should remain curious about how English works instead of simply memorising phrases.

They can ask questions such as:

Why is this phrase used this way?

Could I say it differently?

Is this actually correct?

Understanding how the language works can be more useful than memorising phrases without understanding their context.

7. Make English Enjoyable

Learning a language is important, but it should not feel like a punishment. Students can make practice more enjoyable by playing word games, watching content they enjoy or challenging a friend. The more enjoyable it is to use English, the easier it becomes to practise regularly and build confidence.