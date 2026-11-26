IIT Bombay has been awarded the Gold medal in the Extramural Institute (Health Technology) category at the third Department of Health Research-The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Research Excellence Recognition Summit, held in New Delhi on November 17.

The evaluation was carried out by ICMR-IRIS by converting different research outputs into a single common metric, the Publication-Equivalent (PE).

According to the institute, IIT Bombay scored particularly strongly on technology-related outputs, including patents granted and products developed under ICMR-funded projects.

The institute, in a statement, said that the award recognises its overall output in health research from ICMR-funded extramural projects over the last five years.

"It honours excellence in extramural research and encourages institutions to continue producing high-impact work that advances health research and improves health outcomes across the country," it added.

The institute credited its faculty members, students, and staff for the achievement, stating that it reflects their dedication and contributions to the projects.

More than 600 scientists, researchers, innovators, administrators, and policymakers from ICMR institutes, partner institutions, government organisations, and academia participated in the two-day summit, held on November 16 and 17 and organised by the Department of Health Research (DHR) and ICMR.

The summit served as a national platform for recognising excellence in health research and promoting the translation of scientific evidence into tangible outcomes. It showcased significant contributions from ICMR institutes and extramural partner institutions across research publications, technologies, patents, and research management, while facilitating collaboration among researchers, industry, and policymakers.

According to the official release, ICMR exchanged 20 licensing agreements covering eight technologies with nine Indian companies, taking the cumulative number of successful technology transfer deals to 100 in less than two years under Medical Innovations Patent Mitra, a flagship ICMR initiative launched by Union Health and Family Welfare Minister J P Nadda in March 2025.

An Innovation Exhibition showcased 17 technologies developed by ICMR institutes and extramural partner institutions. Additionally, 10 technologies and eight patents were presented during a dedicated session on Technologies and Patents, highlighting the breadth of innovation emerging from the country's health research ecosystem.

The top 100 school students selected through the SHINE National Competition were also recognised at the summit for their contributions and scientific thinking in public health.

Science and Health Innovation for the NextGen Explorers (SHINE) is a nationwide ICMR initiative for students in Classes 9 to 12 from government, government-aided, and private schools nationwide.

The initiative aims to cultivate a scientific temper, encourage curiosity, and inspire young students to explore careers in biomedical and health research.