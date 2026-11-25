The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are planning to add 6,000 seats from 2027 across undergraduate to doctoral programmes in emerging fields such as robotics, physical AI, and space technology, expanding academic opportunities beyond conventional disciplines such as computer science, mechanical engineering, and civil engineering, The Indian Express reported.

According to the report, the Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation will collaborate with several IITs as part of the initiative.

Of the proposed 6,000 seats, 5,000 will be allocated to robotics and physical AI. These will include 2,500 Bachelor of Technology (BTech), 1,200 master's, and 1,300 PhD positions.

Another 1,000 seats will be allocated to space engineering and technology, comprising 500 BTech, 300 master's, and 200 PhD positions.

The report added that the initiative may receive support from more than 100 dedicated faculty members.

What Will Be Taught In Robotics And Physical AI?

The proposed robotics and physical AI programmes will explore applications across sectors such as healthcare, defence, agriculture, and industrial manufacturing. The programmes will integrate mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and computer-based technologies, with subjects such as machine learning and computer vision also forming part of the curriculum.

Students will gain hands-on exposure to hardware and software development, while research is expected to cover areas such as foundation models, digital twins, humanoid and legged robots, swarm systems, and soft robotics.

Foundation's Collaboration With IITs

The Bhupat and Jyoti Mehta Family Foundation has been working with six IITs since 2019 to establish various academic centres and schools.