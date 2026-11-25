UGC-NET December 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the city intimation slips for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) December 2026 today. Once released, candidates will be able to access their city slips from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

The NTA will conduct the UGC-NET December 2026 examination in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode from December 14 to 18 and on December 21, 2026. The examination will be conducted in two shifts, from 9am to 12pm and 3pm to 6pm.

The examination will be of 180 minutes (three hours), with no break between Paper 1 and Paper 2.

UGC-NET is conducted to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for the award of Junior Research Fellowship and appointment as Assistant Professor; appointment as Assistant Professor and admission to PhD; and admission to PhD only in Indian universities and colleges.

Pattern Of Examination

The test paper will comprise two sections, both consisting of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. The medium of the question paper will be English and Hindi only, except for language papers.

Marking Scheme

1. Candidates must choose one option as the correct answer.

2. Each question carries two marks.

3. Candidates will be awarded two marks for each correct response.

4. There will be no negative marking for incorrect responses.

5. Questions answered or attempted will be evaluated irrespective of whether they are marked for review. Questions that are unanswered or unattempted will not be evaluated, irrespective of whether they are marked for review.

The information bulletin states that while every effort will be made to ensure that each question has only one unique answer, if a question is found to have more than one correct option, it will be dealt with in the following manner:

a) If more than one option is found to be correct, two marks (+2) will be awarded only to candidates who have marked any of the correct options.

b) If all options are found to be correct, two marks (+2) will be awarded to all candidates who have attempted the question.

c) If none of the options is found to be correct, or a question is found to be wrong or dropped, two marks (+2) will be awarded only to candidates who have attempted the question. This could be due to a human or technical error.

Since there is no negative marking, candidates should choose the most appropriate option as the correct answer.