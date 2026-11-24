Common Management Admission Test 2027: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited applications for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2027, a national-level entrance examination for admission to management programmes offered by AICTE-affiliated and participating institutions.

CMAT-2027 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode to assess candidates across various sections, including Quantitative Technique and Data Interpretation, Logical Reasoning, Language Comprehension, General Awareness, and Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Common Management Admission Test 2027: Application Process

Eligible candidates can apply for CMAT-2027 in online mode only through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. Candidates are allowed to submit only one application form. Candidates are allowed to fill more than one application form. Strict action will be taken, even at a later stage, against candidates who submit more than one application form.

For details regarding the examination scheme, timings, eligibility criteria, and other information, candidates are advised to refer to the CMAT-2027 Information Bulletin available on the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in.

CMAT-2027: Key Dates

Online submission of application form: November 23, 2026, to December 20, 2026 (up to 11:50pm)

Last date for submission of application fee: December 21, 2026 (up to 11:50pm)

Submission of application form with late fee: December 22 to 25, 2026 (up to 11:50pm)

Last date for successful transaction with late fee: December 25, 2026 (up to 11:50pm)

Correction in particulars in the application form: December 26 to 28, 2026 (up to 11:50pm)

Announcement of the city of examination: January 21, 2027

Downloading of admit cards from the NTA website: February 4, 2027

Date of examination: February 11, 2027

Exam Duration, Paper Language And Exam Centre

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)-2027 will be three hours long, with the question paper available in English. The examination timings will be announced later on the official website. The exam centre, date, and shift will be indicated on the e-Admit Card.

In case of any difficulty while applying for CMAT-2027, candidates can contact NTA at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or email cmat@nta.ac.in.

For further clarification regarding CMAT-2027, candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA, cmat.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.