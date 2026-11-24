The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) concluded its first National Student Mental Health and Well-Being Conclave 2026 in Hyderabad, creating a pioneering national platform that placed student voices at the heart of discussions on adolescent mental health.

It was held from November 20 to 22, 2026 at the CISCE Centre of Excellence, the three-day gathering brought together 72 student delegates and 18 teacher delegates from 18 regions across India. Unlike traditional academic conferences, the Conclave functioned as a national listening and consultation exercise. Students shared their lived experiences, flagged emerging concerns and helped shape recommendations for more emotionally safe and supportive schools.

The national event capped a three-tier initiative that began with school-level dialogues and virtual regional conclaves. Overall, the programme sought to engage nearly 16 lakh students from Classes VI to XII, more than 32,000 teachers and over 3,300 affiliated schools. The deliberations focused on four key themes: student stress and academic pressures; emotional well-being, digital life and positive relationships; drugs, substance abuse and healthy choices; and building resilience and help-seeking behaviour.

The programme featured thematic discussions, expert-led sessions, collaborative workshops and a panel discussion moderated by professionals from academia, industry and clinical practice. Insights from the Conclave will feed into four major outcomes: the CISCE Student Mental Health Charter, a Student Well-being Index, a Repository of Best Practices and a White Paper on Emerging Mental Health Concerns among Adolescents.

Dr. Joseph Emmanuel, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE, said, "A truly student-centred education system begins by listening to its learners. Our responsibility is to transform their voices into institutional commitments, responsive school practices and lasting change." He added that the student delegates would return as ambassadors of mental health, carrying the Conclave's insights into their schools and regions.

School counsellor Aradhna Chand of St. Thomas School, Jagadhri, observed, "Connection comes before correction; a child's sense of safety and belonging shapes emotional, academic and digital well-being."

Student delegates echoed the impact of being heard. Yashraaj Saha of Holy Cross School, Agartala, said, "For the first time, I felt my voice mattered; I belonged, and every interaction made the experience feel like home." Aradhya Singh of Lucknow Public College added that she returned with greater self-awareness, meaningful friendships and new perspectives on emotional well-being.

The Conclave marks a significant shift from merely discussing student well-being to actively involving students in shaping its future.