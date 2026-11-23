NIOS: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has introduced six academic and vocational courses along with two mobile applications on its 37th Foundation Day, November 23, 2026. The aim behind this initiative is to introduce skill-based programmes and create employment opportunities in customer-relation management and other service-oriented sectors.

As per the official notice, the intent behind the launch of the courses and introduction of new mobile applications is to improve access to open schooling and strengthen examination monitoring. The newly introduced courses include programmes in Indian Knowledge traditions, Ayurveda, Customer-Relationship Management, AI, IT support and Fire Safety.

NIOS Courses 2026: List of Academic and Vocational Programmes

Check the names of the newly introduced courses along with the details below:

Ayurvedashastra: (Academic) It is a secondary-level course covering Ayurveda, health, nutrition and yoga.

Certificate in Customer Relationship Management (CCRM) (Academic): This is a six-month certificate programme for deaf and students who have a hard time hearing things.

Bharatabhijnanam (Academic): This course will provide insights on Indian knowledge traditions.

IT Helpdesk Attendant (Vocational): The course will provide details on computer hardware, software, networks and technical support.

Fire Marshal (Vocational): This course will talk about safety measures such as fire prevention, emergency response, firefighting equipment and evacuation.

AI Assistant (Vocational): This programme provideds information on AI fundamentals, tools, prompting and responsible AI use.

NIOS Mitra, Netra App

The NIOS Mitra app aims to help students who are unable to access conventional schooling or have dropped out from school. With the help of this initiative, volunteers will help identify prospective students and provide educational guidance and spread awareness about open schooling.

The NIOS Netra app has been launched to improve transparency at the examination centres. With the help of the app, invigilators will be able to record the timings, locations, videos, photographs and complete inspection checklist. Along with it, they can also report any incident in real time.