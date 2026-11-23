SIDBI Recruitment Exam 2026: Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has released the notification for officer posts. As per the official notice, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 68 Grade A and Grade B vacancies. Along with the release of the notification, the conducting body has also activated the application window.

Interested candidates will be able to apply for the exam through the official website, sidbi.in till December 11, 2026. Applicants applying for the Grade A posts should not be below 21 years and should not be exceeding 30 years of age. Those applying for the Grade B posts must be between 25 years to 30 years of age to be eligible for the recruitment exam.

The Phase I and II exam will be conducted in online mode on December 27, 2026 and the Phase III of the exam is scheduled to be held in February 2027.

Steps to Apply for the Recruitment Exam

To register for the exam candidates can check the steps below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sidbi.in

Step 2: Click on the "SIDBI Officer Recruitment 2026" link.

Step 3: A new login window will appear, enter credentials to register.

Step 4: Once registered, click on the application link.

Step 5: Fill in the application form using the academic and personal details.

Step 6: Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC and EWS category are required to pay Rs 1,100 to register for the exam. SC, ST and PwD applicants must pay Rs 175 as the application fee. Candidates must note that the payment can only be made through online methods such as credit card, Internet Banking, IMPS, cash cards/ mobile wallets, debit card.