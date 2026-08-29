Bihar To Replace 'Fail' With 'Eligible For Skills' On Class 10, 12 Marksheets

Bihar Education Minister Mithilesh Tiwari has announced a significant change in how students' academic outcomes are reflected on certificates, emphasising the importance of maintaining their morale. The word 'Fail' will no longer be used on the marksheets of Matric (Class 10) and Inter (Class 12) students in the state. Instead, the term 'Eligible for Skills' will be used on certificates.

The minister said that not scoring the expected marks in an examination should not diminish a student's potential. The rules will be amended to implement the decision, and the state Education Department will soon issue necessary directions to the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB).

Tiwari made the announcement Thursday night during a review meeting held at the Madan Mohan Auditorium in Vikas Bhawan.

"Not scoring the expected marks in an examination does not erase a child's potential. Therefore, words like 'Fail' will not be used on certificates," the minister said.

Sharing further details, the minister added that special one-month classes would be conducted for students appearing for the Matric compartment examinations. The objective is to provide students with an opportunity to prepare better and improve their chances of success.

The meeting also reviewed preparations for the Teachers' Day function to be organised at Shri Krishna Memorial Hall on September 5.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, with both Deputy Chief Ministers in attendance. On the occasion, the chief minister will launch the 'Teacher Support Portal'. One selected teacher from each district will be honoured with the State Award.

Students from 10 model schools in Patna, selected as Saraswati Vidya Niketan, will also be invited to the programme. Additionally, teachers from DIETs, SCERT, and teacher training centres will be invited to the ceremony.

During the meeting, the education minister reviewed the income and expenditure of various departments, including the Bihar Education Project Council.

He directed officials to pay special attention to the effective implementation of schemes and the proper utilisation of available resources.