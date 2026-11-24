Are you planning to study abroad and exploring universities in Asia? With several institutions in the region securing top positions in university rankings, Asia is emerging as an attractive destination for students seeking quality education, research opportunities, and international exposure.

Universities across Asia have performed strongly in areas such as Research and Discovery, Learning Experience, Employability, Global Engagement, and Sustainability. Several institutions have also secured places among the world's top 20 universities. These include the National University of Singapore (NUS), ranked 10th, the University of Hong Kong at 11th, Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore), at 12th, Peking University at 13th, Tsinghua University at 14th and the Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) at 18th.

The QS World University Rankings: Asia 2027, released earlier this month, highlight the performance of universities across the region on various academic and institutional indicators.

Here is a look at the top 10 universities in Asia, according to the rankings.

1. The University of Hong Kong

Citations per Paper: 99.4

Papers per Faculty: 89.7

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 100

2. Peking University, Beijing, China

Citations per Paper: 94.2

Papers per Faculty: 97.3

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 99.8

3. Tsinghua University, Beijing, China

Citations per Paper: 98.1

Papers per Faculty: 97.2

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 99.7

4. City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)

Citations per Paper: 99.8

Papers per Faculty: 99.1

Academic Reputation: 99.7

Overall Score: 99.1

5. The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK)

Citations per Paper: 99.5

Papers per Faculty: 81.7

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 98.9

6. Fudan University, Shanghai, China

Citations per Paper: 91

Papers per Faculty: 92.3

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 98.7

Joint 6. National University of Singapore (NUS), Singapore

Citations per Paper: 99.8

Papers per Faculty: 74.7

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 98.7

8. Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore)

Citations per Paper: 99.8

Papers per Faculty: 68.5

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 98.5

Joint 9. The Hong Kong Polytechnic University

Citations per Paper: 99.6

Papers per Faculty: 88.3

Academic Reputation: 99.9

Overall Score: 98.4

Joint 9. The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

Citations per Paper: 99.3

Papers per Faculty: 97.8

Academic Reputation: 100

Overall Score: 98.4