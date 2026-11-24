Miranda House, University of Delhi, is offering 15 professional certificate courses in collaboration with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) and Eros AIVidya. The six-month programmes will provide industry-oriented training in emerging creative and digital fields, equipping students with skills in artificial intelligence (AI), filmmaking, animation, virtual reality, and the creator economy.

Admissions will be based on merit and are open to eligible University of Delhi students.

The courses cover areas such as AI filmmaking, influencer and creator business, avatar and digital human creation, animation, video blogging, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) production, visual effects (VFX), scriptwriting, acting, music production, music composition and direction, sound editing, video editing and art direction.

The AI filmmaking course will train students in AI-enabled content creation, while the influencer and creator business programme will prepare them for the commercial and professional aspects of the creator economy.

Other courses will focus on developing students' skills in animation, acting, scriptwriting, music production, sound editing, video editing and visual effects.

Under the partnership, 15 top-performing students who demonstrate excellence during the programmes will receive support to establish their own businesses. The initiative aims to extend opportunities beyond certification by helping students gain practical experience through creative projects and preparing them for career opportunities and entrepreneurship.

Eligibility, Fees And Admission

Students currently enrolled at the University of Delhi are eligible to apply. Admission will be based on merit, and the course fees range from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

Speaking about the collaboration, Arunkumar Pillai, CEO of NSDC, said the creative economy is rapidly evolving with the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, creating demand for new capabilities and interdisciplinary talent.

"As technology continues to transform industries and create new forms of work, it is important that learners have access to relevant and future-oriented skill development opportunities. The creative economy is rapidly evolving with the adoption of artificial intelligence and digital technologies, creating demand for new capabilities and interdisciplinary talent. Through this collaboration with Eros AIVidya, we aim to support learners in acquiring industry-relevant skills that enhance employability and prepare them for emerging opportunities in the orange economy," he said.