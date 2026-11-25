The University of Delhi's Delhi School of Economics and the Institute of Economic Growth signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the London School of Economics and Political Science on Tuesday in the presence of Vice-President and Chancellor of the University of Delhi, CP Radhakrishnan, at Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. The collaboration aims to strengthen academic and research cooperation among the three institutions.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the collaboration marked an important milestone in the journey of the three distinguished institutions.

He said the partnership brings together academic excellence, research capabilities, and policy experience to address some of the most pressing economic and social challenges of our times.

Recalling discussions held earlier this year with NK Singh on fostering cooperation among the institutions, he expressed satisfaction that the idea had culminated in concrete institutional partnerships.

Stressing the importance of research and academic excellence, the Vice-President said universities must strive to strengthen their research capabilities and improve their global standing to provide the best opportunities to India's youth.

He also urged students to make full use of the opportunities available to them and contribute meaningfully to the nation's development.

He said the proposed collaboration would facilitate academic exchanges, joint research, training programmes, and student-faculty exchanges, opening new avenues for mutual learning and knowledge creation.

The Vice-President said the identified areas of collaboration, including sustainability, artificial intelligence, public policy, geopolitics, and international trade, were highly relevant to contemporary challenges.

He added that the initiative would nurture young researchers, encourage original scholarship, and generate practical policy recommendations.

He further said the proposed collaboration between the Institute of Economic Growth and the London School of Economics and Political Science would enhance the training of Indian Economic Service officers. He added that international exposure to research and policy practices would further strengthen their professional capabilities.

The Vice-President said the collaboration would transcend institutional boundaries and foster meaningful intellectual exchange. He said that, as Chancellor of the University of Delhi, he would personally monitor the progress and outcomes of the initiative and extend all necessary support.

He also encouraged other universities to draw inspiration from the partnership and pursue similar collaborations. He called upon the institutions to translate academic excellence and shared knowledge into tangible progress for society.