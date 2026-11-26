US envoy Jared Kushner warned on Wednesday against any downward spiral in the Ukraine conflict, which he called "a proxy war where Europe is funding and arming Ukraine against Russia".

In an interview with the German MD Meets Podcast, US President Donald Trump's son-in-law and chosen go-between in negotiations with Russia's Vladimir Putin warned that "it won't take a lot of miscalculation for this thing to escalate massively".

With several rounds of talks involving his fellow envoy Steve Witkoff having failed to bridge the gap between Kyiv and the Kremlin, Kushner acknowledged that the issue of territory in eastern Ukraine claimed by Moscow remained a sticking point.

"What Steve and I have deciphered from having many, many hours with President Putin and from the Russian team, is that you know the territorial issue is right now a little bit of a deadlock," he said.

But Kushner also appeared to accuse the Europeans of hypocrisy for continuing to spend vast sums of money on Russian energy while backing Ukraine.

"I mean, Europe's bought over $250 billion (on fossil fuels) you know from Russia during this conflict," Kushner claimed.

"So I think Europe's actually paid more money to Russia than they'd given to Ukraine during this conflict, if the data that I'm seeing is correct."

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