SSC CHSL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued information regarding the examination city and admission certificate for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level exam 2026. According to official information, the SSC CHSL 2026 Tier 1 exam will be held from December 3 to 31, 2026. Applicants can view their exam city details by logging in through the designated portal at ssc.gov.in.

How To Check Exam City?

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to download their exam city slip.

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in Go to 'Candidate Login' or 'Notice Board' section Click on the link indicating 'SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Slip' Enter your registration number and password Verify the CAPTCHA code The city slip will appear on the screen

Students are advised to save their exam city details for future reference. The advance information will help candidates plan their travel and accommodation accordingly.

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Admit Card When?

As per the official announcement, the admission certificate for the SSC CHSL 2026 exam will be made available for download two to three days before the respective examination date. Students will be able to access their SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card from the commission's official website.

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The commission also noted that candidates who have opted for 'own scribe' will be able to map their scribe OTR till November 28, 2026, up to 11 pm.