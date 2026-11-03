Staff Selection Commission Announces Exam Dates For Coast Guard, Departmental Typing Test And Delhi Police SI

SSC Exam Dates: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for the upcoming three papers such as, Coast Guard, Departmental Typing test and Delhi Police SI for the academic session 2026. Candidates can download the notice from the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, the first paper will be conducted on November 17, 2026 and the last exam will be held on November 28, 2026.

The Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) - Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027 exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam is scheduled to be held on November 17 and 18, 2026.

Also Read | Bihar Board 2027 Announces November Sent-Up Exam Schedule For Class 10, 12

The Annual Departmental Typing Test (English/Hindi) & Stenographer Skill Test (English/Hindi) examination, is set to be conducted on November 20 and 21, 2026.

Lastly, the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Tier 2 examination, will be conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on November 28, 2026.

Check the official notice here

The notice only mentions the exam name, dates and mode of the exam. The city intimation slip release date, admit card date is yet to be announced. Candidates appearing for the following examination must regularly visit the official portal for upcoming exam updates.