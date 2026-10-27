SSC Revises Junior Engineer And Sub-Inspector Exam Dates For 2026

SSC Revised Exam Schedule 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has revised the tentative exam dates for the Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2026 and the Sub-Inspector in Delhi police and Central Armed Police Forces examination 2026. According to the official notice, the revised dates apply to both computer-based recruitment exams.

As per the revised schedule, the SSC Junior Engineer examination 2026 Paper-I will be conducted in two phases. The examination is now proposed to take place from November 2 to November 6, 2026 and the phase 2 will be conducted from November 30 to December 1, 2026.

The commission has also revised the schedule for the Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces exam 2026. Now, the examination is going to be held from November 23 to 28, 2026.

Click here to read official notice

As for the SSC CPO recruitment 2026, a total of 317 posts are available for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, out of which 205 vacancies are for male candidates and 112 vacancies are for female candidates.

For Sub-Inspector (GD) CAPFs, a total of 1,320 vacancies were announced across the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). Out of these vacancies 1,173 are reserved for male candidates and 147 vacancies are for female candidates.

Candidates appearing for the examination must regularly check the official website, ssc.gov.in for upcoming exam related announcements such as the issue of exam city slip and admit card.