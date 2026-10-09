SSC Phase 14 Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Response Sheet, Raise Objections By October 12

SSC Phase 14 Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key and response sheets for the Phase XIV Selection Posts Examination 2026. The computer-based examination was conducted from September 16 to September 26, 2026, for posts at matriculation, higher secondary and graduation-and-above levels. Candidates who appeared for the examination can log in to the official website, ssc.gov.in, using their registration number and password to access their response sheets and tentative answer keys. The commission has also opened the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge answers they believe are incorrect. The deadline to submit objections is October 12, 2026, at 4 PM.

Click here: SSC Phase 14 Answer Key 2026 Link

How To Download SSC Phase 14 Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow these steps to download their answer keys and response sheets:

Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.

Open the answer key section on the homepage.

Log in using your registration number and password.

Access the Phase XIV tentative answer key and response sheet.

Download and save the documents for reference.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of their response sheets, as these will not be available after the specified deadline.

SSC Phase 14 Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee And Deadline

According to the official notice, candidates can submit representations against the provisional answer key from October 9, 2026, at 4 PM to October 12, 2026, at 4 PM. The objection fee is Rs 50 per question or answer challenged. Objections must be submitted online through the designated portal. Representations received after the deadline or through any other mode will not be accepted.

Candidates should carefully review the questions and selected answers before submitting challenges. The sequence of questions and options in the objection module may differ from the actual examination, but candidates' recorded responses will be accurately reflected. The commission has advised candidates to follow its detailed objection-management guidelines before submitting representations.