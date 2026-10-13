SSC General Duty Constable Result 2026 Released: Check Category-Wise Statistics

SSC GD Result 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the General Duty (GD) Constable result 2026. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026 can now check and download their result from the official website, ssc.gov.in. A total of 21,56,776 candidates appeared for the exam, out of which 1,97,408 applicants have been provisionally shortlisted for the next stage.

The shortlisted candidates include 15,782 female candidates and 1,81,251 male applicants for forces other than Secretariat Security Force (SSF). Also 375 male candidates have been selected against All India SSF vacancies.

The final answer key along with the question papers cum response sheets of the examination and marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be made available on the commission's website in due course.

SSC GD Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the steps provided below to download the result:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the result option present under the 'Quick Links' section.

Step 3: Once clicked on the link a new page will appear.

Step 4: Click on the "SSC GD Result 2026" PDF

Step 5: Once the PDF opens search your roll number and name.

Step 6: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

Candidates who qualified the SSC GD Constable 2026 examination will now move to the next stage of the selection process which is Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/Physical Standard Test (PST).

SSC GD Constable Result 2026: Category-Wise Statistics

Check the category-wise shortlisted candidates in the table below:

Category Female Candidates Male Candidates EWS 1344 16,296 SC 2149 27,215 ST 1774 16,546 OBC 3453 41,400 UR 7039 78,459 ESM 23 1,335 Total 15,782 1,81,251

SSC Genreal Duty Result 2026 Qualifying Marks

Applicants can check the category-wise percentage below:

Category Minimum Qualfying Marks Unreserved (UR) 30% OBC 25% EWS 25% ST 20% SC 20% Ex-Servicement (ESM) 20%

The call letters of candidates shortlisted for the further stages will be issued by the Nodal CAPF. Candidates are advised to visit the CRPF website, rect.crpf.gov.in for further information.