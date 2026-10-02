Staff Selection Commission Exam Dates 2026-27 Released: Check Junior Engineer, Sub Inspector, CHSL Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice outlining the schedule for three major recruitment examinations, such as Junior Engineer (JE), Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces examination and Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination (CHSL) schedule to take place in late 2026.

According to the official release signed by the Secretary to the Government of India, all the three examinations will be conducted in Computer-Based Examination (CBE) mode.

Download the official notice here

SSC Exam Schedule 2026: Check Key Dates

Candidates can check the exam schedule for the JE, CPO and CHSL below:

The SSC Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2026, Paper-I will be conducted from November 2 to 6, 2026. Candidates appearing for the SSC JE exam must regularly visit the official website for upcoming exam-related announcements.

The next exam listed in the notice is, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces examination 2026, which is set to be conducted in CBE mode from November 20 to 28, 2026.

The SSC Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level (CHSL) examination, 2026, Tier-1 is the final exam listed in the notice. The exam is scheduled to be held from November 30, 2026 to December 21, 2026.

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The exam commission has advised all aspirants to routinely check the official SSC portal, ssc.gov.in for any further updates, admit card release date, or detailed shift schedule. Candidates must also note that the exam dates mentioned in the notice are proposed and can be changed by the exam-conducting body.