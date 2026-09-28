SSC Combined Graduate Level Admit Card 2026 Out: Check Tier 1 Exam Date, How To Download Hall Ticket

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) admit card 2026 on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates appearing for the CGL exam scheduled from September 30 to October 30, 2026 can now download their hall tickets via the portal mentioned above.

The admit cards are being made available as per the applicants respective exam dates. The exam-conducting body releases the hall tickets two or three days before the candidate's examination. To access the admission certificates, applicants need to enter their registration number, password and captcha code in the designated spaces.

The SSC CGL admit card is an important document that consists of key details such as candidate's name, roll number, category, photograph, signature, exam dates, timings and exam centre address.

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

The steps to download the SSC CGL Admit Card 2025 is provided below:

Step 1 : Visit the official page, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now click on the login option present at the top of the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login credentials such as registration number and passwords.

Step 4: Upon login the SSC CGL Admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and save it for future reference.

Candidates must note that only a physical/ hard copy of the admit card is allowed on the examination day. Digital copies of the admit card is strictly prohibited.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Hall Tickets 2026: Exam Day Guidelines

Follow these exams guidelines mentioned below to avoid any kind of disqualification:

Candidates must reach the exam centre at least 40 minutes before to avoid last minute issues.

The use of electronic gadgets, smartwatches, mobile phones, books and notes are strictly prohibited inside the exam centre.

Follow the dress code and the details mentioned on the admit card for smooth exam conduct.

The exam will be conducted in four shifts, the first shift will be held from 9am to 10am, the second shift will run from 11:45am to 12:45pm, followed by the third and fourth shift which will be conducted from 2:30pm to 3:30pm and 5:15pm to 6:15pm respectively.