SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam: Admit Card Soon, Exam From Sep 30

SSC CGL Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) admit card anytime soon. However, no official date has been announced as of now. Only those candidates will be able to download their hall tickets who have successfully filled out the application form. The admit card download link will be activated on the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Once the hall ticket is released, candidates will be able to access it by logging in to the candidate's portal using registration number and password. The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2026 is set to be conducted from September 30 to October 30, 2026 in a computer based test mode.

It is mandatory for applicants to carry their admit card on the day of the examination, any candidate without the hall ticket will not be allowed to enter the examination hall. Apart from the admit card, candidates should also have other government-authorised documents, which will be required while entering the exam hall.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Eligible candidates will be able download the SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card by following the simple steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the login or register option on the top of the page

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon, a login window will appear.

Step 4: Enter the required login details such as registration number, password and captcha code in the designated space.

Step 5: The SSC CGL Tier 1 admit card 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the admit card and save it for future reference.

Applicants must note that only a physical/hard copy of the admit card is allowed. Any candidate carrying digital copies of their hall ticket on phone will not be permitted inside the exam venue.

SSC CGL 2026: Exam Details

The SSC CGL Tier 1 exam 2026 will be conducted in computer-based test mode for one hour. The paper will consist of 100 questions and each question will carry two marks each. There is also a negative provision, in case of incorrect answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted from the applicant's paper.