SSC Combined Hindi Translators Answer Key 2026 Out: Check Direct Link, Objection Process

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Combined Hindi Translators Examination answer key 2026 along with the candidate's response sheet for Paper 1. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their answer key from the official website, ssc.gov.in.

To access the answer key and response sheet candidates need to log in using their credentials such as registration number and password. The release of the Combined Hindi Translators paper 1 response sheet allows candidates to match their answer with the official answer key. If any candidate is not satisfied with their scores, they can challenge the answer key or that particular question.

The objection window for the tentative answer key opened along with the release of the answer key and will remain open till September 24 by 11pm. For every question that the candidate will raise objection against they have to pay a challenge fee of Rs 50.

Candidates' must take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the specified time limit. Any individual request for providing a response sheet or tentative answer keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances.

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SSC Combined Hindi Translators 2026 Answer key: Steps to Download

Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps provided below:

Step 1: Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the candidate login option on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in to the portal using registration number and password.

Step 4: Once logged in, click on the "SSC Combined Hindi Translators Answer Key 2026" link.

Step 5: The answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Once the answer key is downloaded candidates can calculate their probable score.

SSC Combined Hindi Translators 2026 Marking Scheme

To calculate the marks candidates must first know the marking scheme of the examination:

The SSC Combined Hindi Translators paper 1 exam consisted of 200 questions, across General Hindi and General English.

For every correct response candidates will be awarded one mark.

There is a negative mark provision as well, for every incorrect response 0.25 marks is deducted.

Applicants who will qualify the Paper 1 will move to the stage 2 which is the descriptive paper.