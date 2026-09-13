SSC Graduate Level 2026 Exam Schedule Out: Exam Stages, Test Structure

SSC CGL 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam schedule for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (CGL) 2026 on Saturday. According to the official announcement, the commission will conduct the Tier 1 of the SSC CGL 2026 examination from September 30 to October 30, 2026. As per the official information, the computer-based examination will be conducted in two tiers: Tier 1 and Tier 2.

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Structure

Candidates must note that the Tier 1 of the SSC CGL exam will consist of objective type, multiple choice questions. The questions will be in English and Hindi except for English Comprehension. Check the topics as per the syllabus below.

General Intelligence and Reasoning (25 questions, 50 marks) General Awareness (25 questions, 50 marks) Quantitative Aptitude (25 questions, 50 marks) English Comprehension (25 questions, 50 marks)

It is also important to note that there will be a negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer. Applicants will be given one hour to complete the paper.

What To Study For General Intelligence And Reasoning Paper?

As per official information, this section will include questions of both verbal and non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, space visualisation, spatial orientation, decision making, visual memory, discrimination, observation, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasoning and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding, statement conclusion, syllogistic reasoning, and more.

Some important topics of the paper are:

Semantic Analogy

Number Series

Figural Series

Problem Solving

Word Building

Coding and de-coding

Numerical Operations

Trends

Venn Diagrams

Drawing inferences

Indexing

Embedded Figures

Critical thinking

The commission will also publish the tentative answer key on its official portal.