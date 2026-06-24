SSC CGL 2026 Application Window Reopened Till June 25: Check Correction Dates, Direct Link Here

SSC CGL 2026 Application Window: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has reopened the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, offering another opportunity to candidates who could not apply earlier. According to the official notice, more than 28 lakh candidates successfully submitted their applications during the initial registration period from May 21 to June 22, 2026.

However, after receiving several representations from aspirants who missed the deadline, the commission decided to reopen the application process for two days. Candidates can now complete their registrations and submit applications through the official SSC website within the revised schedule.

Direct Link: SSC CGL 2026 Application Window

SSC CGL 2026: Revised Dates For Fee Payment And Correction Window

SSC has also revised the schedule for fee payment and application correction.

Last date to submit application: June 25, 2026 (11 PM)

June 25, 2026 (11 PM) Last date for online fee payment: June 26, 2026 (11 PM)

June 26, 2026 (11 PM) Application correction window: July 1 to July 3, 2026 (11 PM)

How to Apply for SSC CGL 2026 Application Window?

Candidates can fill their applications by following the given steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website at ssc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "Apply Link" and select "Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2026,2026"

Step 3: Enter your registration number, password, and captcha

Step 4: Fill the application form and submit the required documents

Step 5: Pay the required application fee and submit the application form till June 25

The commission further stated that eligibility-related conditions linked to the closing date will now be determined based on the revised last date, June 25, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete the application process well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.