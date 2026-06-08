SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Out Soon: Check Release Date And Direct Link Here

SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Out: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is likely to release the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 soon on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the General Duty (GD) Constable examination will be able to access the provisional answer key along with their response sheets by logging in with their credentials.

The SSC GD answer key 2026 will allow candidates to assess their performance and estimate their probable scores ahead of the result announcement. Additionally, the Commission is expected to open an objection window, enabling candidates to raise challenges against any discrepancies in the provisional answer key.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in .

Visit the official website at . Step 2: Click on the Answer Key tab found in the upper navigation menu.

Click on the Answer Key tab found in the upper navigation menu. Step 3: Choose the active link labelled "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Constable (GD) Exam 2026".

Choose the active link labelled "Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates' Response Sheet(s) of Constable (GD) Exam 2026". Step 4: Provide your login details, including your registration number/username and password.

Provide your login details, including your registration number/username and password. Step 5: Click submit to view and cross-reference.

Click submit to view and cross-reference. Step 6: Save your provisional answer key for future reference.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Challenge Answer Key?

Visit the official website of SSC .

. Click on the answer key notification link given on the Home page.

Enter user ID and password.

Click on Login.

Go to the tab for challenging the answer key.

Follow the instructions and challenge the question(s).

Pay Rs 100 per question in online mode.

Recruitment Drive details

This hiring initiative seeks to fill a grand total of 25,487 General Duty Constable openings within prestigious security units like BSF, CISF, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, SSF, and the Assam Rifles. Among these, 23,467 roles are earmarked for male applicants, and 2,020 roles are allocated for female candidates. More than 48.83 lakh hopefuls originally signed up to engage in the comprehensive screening process.

After the initial review of objections, the SSC will release the final answer key alongside the adjusted scores. Successfully qualified candidates will then secure their advancement to the next phases: the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and the Physical Standard Test (PST).