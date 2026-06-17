SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Out: Raise Objection Till 20th June, Direct Link Here

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer key and candidates' response sheets for the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026. Candidates who appeared for the Computer-Based Examination (CBE), conducted from April 27 to May 31, 2026, can now access their response sheets and provisional answer keys through the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who are not satisfied with any answer can submit objections online by paying the prescribed fee. The objection window will remain open till June 20, 2026.

Direct Link: SSC GD Answer Key 2026

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: How To Check Response Sheet?

Candidates can download their tentative answer key and response sheet by following these steps:

Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.

Click on the SSC GD Answer Key 2026 link available on the homepage.

Log in using your Registration Number and Password.

View and download the tentative answer key and response sheet.

Take a printout for future reference.

SSC GD Answer Key 2026: Objection Fee And Last Date

According to the official notice, candidates can challenge any answer in the tentative answer key from June 15, 2026 (6:00 PM) to June 20, 2026 (6:00 PM). A fee of Rs. 50 per question or answer challenged will be charged. Objections submitted after the deadline or through any mode other than the online challenge portal will not be accepted.

SSC has also informed candidates that the answer keys and response sheets will not be available after the objection window closes. Therefore, candidates are advised to download and save their response sheets before June 20. The commission will review all valid objections before preparing the final answer key and result.