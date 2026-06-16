SSC GD Answer Key 2026 Released: Check Download Link And Objection Process

The SSC GD Answer Key 2026 has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the SSC GD Constable Examination can now access their provisional answer key, response sheet, and question paper by logging in at the SSC portal. It helps candidates estimate their scores before the declaration of the final result. Along with the answer key, SSC has also opened the objection window for candidates who wish to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect.

How to Download SSC GD Answer Key 2026?

Visit the official SSC website a ssc.gov.in.

Click on the Login tab available on the homepage.

Enter the username and password.

Submit the login details.

Click on the Answer Key link.

Download the answer key, response sheet, and question paper for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Here

SSC GD Constable Answer Key 2026 Objection Process

Candidates who find discrepancies in the provisional answer key can submit objections through the online challenge facility provided by SSC. The following are the steps to challenge the SSC GD Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official SSC website.

Open the answer key notification link on the homepage.

Log in using the registered User ID and Password.

Navigate to the answer key challenge section.

Select the question(s) they wish to challenge.

Upload supporting details, if required.

Pay the objection fee online and submit the challenge.

SSC has fixed an objection fee of ₹50 per question. Only online representations submitted within the given period will be considered by the commission.

Candidates should keep a copy of the submitted objection form and payment receipt for future reference. The final answer key will be released after SSC reviews all valid objections received from candidates.