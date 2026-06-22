SSC CGL 2026 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now For 12,256 Vacancies Announced This Year

SSC CGL 2026 Registration: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to close the application window for the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 today, June 22, at 11 pm. The SSC CGL registration 2026 began on May 21, 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website, ssc.gov.in, to fill the application form.

The commission has announced approximately 12,256 vacancies tentatively for the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment cycle. As per the official document, candidates are not required to have a pre-existing photograph of themselves. The application module has been designed to capture a photograph of the candidate filling out the application form. For this, the candidate has to stand or sit in front of the camera when prompted by the application module.

SSC CGL Posts

Check below the posts likely to be filled by the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment examination.

Assistant Audit Officer (Central Cadre)

Assistant Audit Officer (State Cadre)

Assistant Accounts Officer (State Cadre)

Assistant Section Officer

Inspector of Income Tax

Inspector (Central Excise)

Inspector (Preventive Officer)

Inspector (Examiner)

Assistant Enforcement Officer

Sub Inspector

Inspector

Executive Assistant

Research Assistant

Junior Statistical Officer

Auditor

Accountant

Tax Assistant

According to the official notification, applications must be submitted in online mode at the new website of SSC Headquarter, ssc.gov.in, or through 'my SSC' mobile application, which can be downloaded from Google Play Store.

Before submitting the online application, candidates must verify the details filled in. It is advisable to save and keep a printout of the SSC CGL online application form for future use.