SSC CGL 2026 Notification Out For 12,256 Vacancies, Apply Online Till 22 June

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC CGL 2026 Notification on May 21, 2026, on its official website SSC Official Website. As per the notification, approximately 12,256 vacancies have been announced under the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online till June 22, 2026.

The SSC CGL examination is conducted every year to recruit graduate candidates for various Group B and Group C posts in ministries, departments, and government offices across India.

SSC CGL 2026 Important Dates

The application process has already started in online mode, while the Tier 1 examination is scheduled to be conducted between August and September 2026. Check the important dates below:

Notification Release Date: May 21, 2026

Online Application Begins: May 21, 2026

Last Date to Apply Online: June 22, 2026

Last Date for Fee Payment: June 23, 2026

Application Correction Window: June 29 to July 1, 2026

SSC CGL Tier 1 Exam Date: August-September 2026

SSC CGL Tier 2 Exam Date: December 2026

How to Apply for SSC CGL 2026?

Visit SSC Login Portal at ssc.gov.in/login.

Click on the "New User? Register Now" option

Complete the registration process with the required details

Log in using the registration number and password

Fill out the SSC CGL 2026 application form

Upload scanned copies of photograph and signature

Review all details before final submission

Pay the application fee of INR 100 and submit the form

Direct Link to Apply

The selection process will consist of Tier 1 and Tier 2 examinations. Candidates qualifying in Tier 1 will be eligible to appear for Tier 2, which is scheduled for December 2026. Applicants should regularly check the official SSC website for updates regarding admit cards, examination schedules, and other important announcements.