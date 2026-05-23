SSC CGL Exam 2026: Sectional Timing Introduced For Tier 1 And Tier 2 Papers, Check Details

SSC CGL Exam 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has introduced major changes in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026, making sectional timing mandatory across both Tier 1 and Tier 2 stages. Under the revised scheme, each subject will now have a fixed time limit, and every section will automatically close once the allotted duration ends, significantly changing the way candidates manage time in the Computer-Based Examination.

Tier 1 Exam: 15-Minute Sectional Timer for Each Subject Introduced

The Tier 1 examination will be conducted as a Computer-Based Test comprising four sections: General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension.

Each section will carry 25 questions for 50 marks, making a total of 100 questions for 200 marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour to complete the examination. However, a key structural change is the introduction of a sectional timer of 15 minutes per subject. Once the allotted time for a section ends, it will automatically close, and candidates will be moved to the next section without the option to return.

For candidates eligible for scribe assistance, the total duration will be 1 hour and 20 minutes, with an adjusted sectional timing of 20 minutes per subject (15+5 minutes).

The Tier 1 exam will be objective in nature with multiple-choice questions and will be conducted in both English and Hindi, except for the English Comprehension section. A negative marking of 0.50 marks for each incorrect answer will also apply.

Tier 2 Exam: Section-Wise Timing Made Mandatory Across All Papers



The Tier 2 examination will include Paper 1, Paper 2, and Paper 3, which will be conducted in separate shifts or on different days.

Paper 1 (Compulsory For All Posts)

Paper 1 will be conducted in two sessions on the same day and will include four sections:

Section 1: Mathematical Abilities and Reasoning & General Intelligence

60 questions (180 marks)

Sectional timer: 30 minutes per subject

Section 2: English Language & Comprehension and General Awareness

70 questions (210 marks)

Sectional timer: 40 minutes for English and 20 minutes for General Awareness

Section 3: Computer Knowledge Test

20 questions (60 marks)

Duration: 15 minutes

Section 4: Data Entry Speed Test (DEST)

Qualifying in nature

Conducted in Session 2 for 15 minutes

Paper 1 Session 1 will cover Sections 1, 2, and 3 with a total duration of 2 hours and 15 minutes. Session 2 will include the DEST. Each section will close automatically once its allotted time ends.

Paper 2 and Paper 3: Post-Specific Examinations

Paper 2 (Statistics): Conducted for Junior Statistical Officer (JSO) and related posts, consisting of 100 questions for 200 marks with a duration of 2 hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe candidates).

Paper 3 (Finance and Economics): Conducted for Assistant Audit Officer and Assistant Accounts Officer posts, also consisting of 100 questions for 200 marks with a duration of 2 hours (2 hours and 40 minutes for scribe candidates).

Recruitment Notification For 12,256 Posts

The SSC on May 21 released a notification for the recruitment of 12,256 vacancies across Group B and Group C posts in various ministries and departments of the Central Government.

Application Timeline and Fee Payment Schedule

The online application process began on May 21 and will close on June 22 at 11:00 PM. Candidates can submit the application fee online until June 23 at 11:00 PM.

The window for application form correction, including online fee payment, will remain open from June 29, 2026, to July 1, 2026 (until 11:00 PM).

Tentative Examination Schedule

Tier 1 Computer-Based Examination: August-September 2026

Tier 2 Computer-Based Examination: December 2026

Helpline for Applicants



In case of any difficulty while filling out the application form, candidates can contact the toll-free helpline number: 1800 309 3063.

Selection Process

The selection process will consist of two stages. Candidates will first appear for the Tier 1 examination. Those who qualify will be eligible to appear for the Tier 2 examination.

The final selection will be based on candidates' performance in Tier 2, along with their submitted post preferences. Once submitted, post preferences cannot be changed at any stage.