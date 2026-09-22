SSC Constable 2026 Result Soon: Here's How To Check Qualifying Status

SSC GD Constable 2026 Result: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the General Duty (GD) Constable results 2026 soon on its official portal, ssc.gov.in. The commission conducted the Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination 2026 from April 27 to May 30, 2026. As per official records, the exam body released the provisional answer key on June 15, 2026.

Candidates must note that the SSC GD result will be released in PDF format containing the roll numbers of all the candidates who qualified. Earlier, the commission had opened the objection window from June 15 to 20, allowing candidates to challenge provisional answers. Based on the challenges received, the Staff Selection Commission will finalise the SSC GD final answer key for the computer-based exam.

According to the official exam notification, the commission has announced a total of 25,487 vacancies across different posts, categories, and forces.

How To Check Qualifying Status

Registered candidates can follow the steps given below to check their qualifying status.

Visit the official website, ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the link indicating 'SSC GD Result 2026' Upon clicking, a PDF will be displayed on the screen containing list of the qualified candidates Candidates can search for their roll number using the Ctrl+F shortcut key

Candidates who will qualify the computer-based exam will move forward to the next stages of the recruitment process, such as the Physical Efficiency Test and Physical Standard Test.

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The commission is also expected to conduct medical examinations and document verification for the qualified candidates. Based on the entire recruitment process and different stages of the examination, the SSC will announce the final results.