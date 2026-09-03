SSC General Duty 2026 Result Expected By This Date, Check Key Details Here

SSC GD 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is soon going to declare the SSC GD 2026 Result. The SSC GD Result 2026 is likely to be declared by the second week of September 2026 but the exam-conducting body has not released any date for the result announcement as of now. Once released, candidates will be able to access it from the official portal, i.e., ssc.gov.in. The SSC GD Result 2026 will be released in a PDF format containing the roll numbers of all the candidates who qualified.

The SSC GD Constable Exam 2026 was conducted from April 27 to May 30, 2026 in an online Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates who will qualify the exam will move to the next stages of the recruitment process which are Physical Eligibility Test and Physical Standard Test. Along with the SSC GD Result, a state-wise cut-off list is also released on the website. Applicants who will meet the qualifying cut-off marks only will be called for the next rounds.

SSC GD 2026 Result: Know How to Check Result

The ssc is all set to release the General Duty (GD) Result 2026 soon. Provided below are steps through which applicants can access the result once released.

Step 1: Go to the official website, ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage click on the link "SSC GD Result 2026".

Step 3: Once the link is clicked upon a PDF will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates can find their roll number using the shortcut key Ctrl+F.

The SSC GD 2026 scorecard will be released a few days after the result declaration on the official website.

SSC GD Result 2026: What's Next

After the results are declared for the SSC GD exam, candidates who will qualify will proceed to the next stages of the recruitment such as PET/PST. Following this a detailed medical examination will also be conducted for the applicants with a document verification round. Once all the process is over, the SSC releases the final merit list.

